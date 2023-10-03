Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Avantor from an outperform rating to an inline rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.93.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Avantor has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Avantor by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

