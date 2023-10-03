Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.73.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $196.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.84. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $112.54 and a 1-year high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

