Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) versus Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Head-To-Head Review

Axonics and Bluejay Diagnostics are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -10.06% -5.60% -4.94% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -102.34% -86.12%

Risk & Volatility

Axonics has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $273.70 million 10.57 -$59.70 million ($0.67) -85.54 Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 16.89 -$9.30 million ($10.55) -0.39

This table compares Axonics and Bluejay Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bluejay Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axonics. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Axonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Axonics and Bluejay Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 1 10 0 2.91 Bluejay Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Axonics currently has a consensus target price of $76.36, suggesting a potential upside of 33.25%. Given Axonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Axonics is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Summary

Axonics beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

