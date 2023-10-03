Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in September

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,671,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 89.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital initiated coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on AYRWF

About Ayr Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.