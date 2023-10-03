Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Update

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,300 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 352,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99,859 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Aytu BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Aytu BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates into two segments Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment consisting of prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third party wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.