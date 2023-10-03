Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in September

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.0 days.

Bâloise Price Performance

BLHEF stock remained flat at $142.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. Bâloise has a 12 month low of $142.15 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.79.

Bâloise Company Profile

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

