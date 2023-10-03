Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in September

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.0 days.
Bâloise Price Performance
BLHEF stock remained flat at $142.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. Bâloise has a 12 month low of $142.15 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.79.
Bâloise Company Profile
