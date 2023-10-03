Bank of America Cuts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $199.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

NYSE:PGR opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.50. Progressive has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

