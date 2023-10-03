Bank of America Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $680.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, VNET Group restated a downgrade rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $900.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $818.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $847.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $807.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $780.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,171 shares of company stock valued at $26,982,965 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

