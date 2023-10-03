Bank of America Trims Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price to $49.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

