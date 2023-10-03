Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $80.62

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.62 and last traded at $80.96, with a volume of 43690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,386,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,925 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 20.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,110 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,015,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

