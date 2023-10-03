Barclays Increases M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target to GBX 200

M&G (LON:MNG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 218 ($2.64) to GBX 208 ($2.51) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&G has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 219.17 ($2.65).

MNG stock opened at GBX 194.55 ($2.35) on Friday. M&G has a one year low of GBX 160.60 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 229.90 ($2.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,080.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11,111.11%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

