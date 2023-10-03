Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 285 ($3.44) target price on the stock.

LON:ASCL opened at GBX 204.60 ($2.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 203.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 225.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £922.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -889.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 172.40 ($2.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.44).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

