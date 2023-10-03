Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 285 ($3.44) target price on the stock.
Ascential Price Performance
LON:ASCL opened at GBX 204.60 ($2.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 203.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 225.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £922.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -889.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 172.40 ($2.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.44).
About Ascential
