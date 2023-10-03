Barclays Trims Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Target Price to $120.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RVTY. Raymond James initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Revvity from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of RVTY opened at $107.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.05. Revvity has a 12-month low of $105.82 and a 12-month high of $150.17.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Revvity had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

