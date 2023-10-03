Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.7 days.
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BTDPF remained flat at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.70.
About Barratt Developments
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.