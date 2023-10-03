Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.7 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTDPF remained flat at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

