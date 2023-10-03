Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

NASDAQ GOLD opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of -355.75, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13.

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

