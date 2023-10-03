BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $57.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.81.
BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.32%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 101.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $25,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in BCE by 13.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,993,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,993,000 after purchasing an additional 239,309 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
