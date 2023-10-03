Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $9.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $519.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,066. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.60 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The company has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $530.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

