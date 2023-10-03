Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $171.07 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $171.07 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.98 or 0.06006843 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00033988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026121 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,920,106,201 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,686,207 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

