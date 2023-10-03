Benchmark Cuts Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $70.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicell from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

Shares of OMCL opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,829,000 after buying an additional 537,452 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after buying an additional 149,068 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,008,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after buying an additional 24,357 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

