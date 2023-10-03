Benchmark Increases Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Price Target to $8.00

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GETY. Imperial Capital upgraded Getty Images from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.27.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GETY

Getty Images Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $6.38 on Friday. Getty Images has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Getty Images news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $108,954.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Getty Images news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $108,954.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,963 shares in the company, valued at $702,716.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 23,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $158,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 228,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,862.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,638 shares of company stock worth $3,006,585 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in Getty Images by 40.0% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 114,757 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.