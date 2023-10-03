Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Short Interest Up 13.9% in September

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,191,500 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 3,681,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BXRBF remained flat at $5.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $5.82.
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.