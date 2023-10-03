Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Short Interest Up 13.9% in September

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,191,500 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 3,681,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BXRBF remained flat at $5.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

Get Bendigo and Adelaide Bank alerts:

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.