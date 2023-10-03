Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 11,136 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned 1.08% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

JPIE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.89. 11,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,557. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $46.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

