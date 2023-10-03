Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys 40,000 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) by 103.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZYNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.11 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.11.

ZYNE stock remained flat at $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. 322,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,663. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

