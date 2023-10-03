Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $9.54 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,161 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,438,000 after purchasing an additional 584,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,773,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.74. 225,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,406. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.28. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.17 and a one year high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

