Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MMIT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

About IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

