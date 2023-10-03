Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Invests $200,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.32. 4,418,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,453. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.34.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

