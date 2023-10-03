Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 712 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,944,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 28,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,345. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.