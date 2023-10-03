Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 904 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,230,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after purchasing an additional 781,235 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 78,026.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,531,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,319 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.