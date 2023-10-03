Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 504,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,000. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned 1.64% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

CGCP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 62,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.