Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
BYND has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $594.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
