Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Update

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.6 days.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BITGF remained flat at $9.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. Biotage AB has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides solution and product in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation product; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

