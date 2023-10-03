Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Update

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.6 days.
Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BITGF remained flat at $9.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. Biotage AB has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.
About Biotage AB (publ)
