Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives $10.56 Average PT from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.29.
Several brokerages have commented on BIREF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.
Get Our Latest Report on BIREF
Birchcliff Energy Price Performance
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter.
Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.1492 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.72%. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Birchcliff Energy
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.