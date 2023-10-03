BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.65 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $367.18 million and $9.65 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000039 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $10,455,379.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

