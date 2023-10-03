BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Position Boosted by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

