Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCX opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

