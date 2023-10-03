Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $17,568,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,476,651 shares of company stock worth $206,966,087. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,822. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

