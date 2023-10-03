Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.30 on November 6th

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Price Performance

Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock opened at GBX 117.60 ($1.42) on Tuesday. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 107.60 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 143 ($1.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £719.07 million, a PE ratio of 390.00 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Scott acquired 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.25 ($12,022.54). 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

