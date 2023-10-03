BMO Capital Markets Lowers Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$32.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Securities cut Aritzia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Aritzia in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia Price Performance

About Aritzia

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $41.10.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

