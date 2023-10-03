BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHF. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DHF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. 119,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

