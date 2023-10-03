Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $230.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BA. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.06.

Shares of BA opened at $187.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.39. The stock has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing has a 12 month low of $121.02 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after acquiring an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185,383 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

