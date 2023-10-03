Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 58.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $47.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,046.55. The stock had a trading volume of 30,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,155. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,094.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,811.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,194.67.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

