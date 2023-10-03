BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BWA. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

BWA opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

