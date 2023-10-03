bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Short Interest Up 12.5% in September

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.

bpost NV/SA Stock Performance

Shares of bpost NV/SA stock remained flat at $5.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 432. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. bpost NV/SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that bpost NV/SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

