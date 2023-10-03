Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Down 6.1% in September

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 129,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRAG. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRAG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. 522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,346. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Bragg Gaming Group ( NASDAQ:BRAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Research analysts expect that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

