Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,100 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 422,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,571.0 days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01.
About Brenntag
