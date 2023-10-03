Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,100 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 422,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,571.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01.

About Brenntag

See Also

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

