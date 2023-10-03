Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 126.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 545,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,075. The company has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

