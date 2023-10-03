Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Cut by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.0% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $276,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $13.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $821.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,079. The company has a fifty day moving average of $861.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $779.46. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company has a market cap of $339.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

