Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 3.0% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $834.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $861.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $779.46. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

