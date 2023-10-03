Brokerages Set Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACCYY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accor to €37.90 ($39.89) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Accor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Accor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accor

Accor Trading Down 1.8 %

Accor Company Profile

ACCYY stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.

(Get Free Report

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.