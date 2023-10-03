Brokerages Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target at $13.80

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. Alector has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $9.86.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.83. Alector had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 140.18%. The company had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $32,250.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,935 shares in the company, valued at $923,482.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alector news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $32,250.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,482.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,307.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,975 shares of company stock worth $3,067,340 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 60.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 112,207 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alector by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,953 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 158.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 432,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

